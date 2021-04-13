Man mistaken for shoplifter through facial recognition technology sues Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A Black man who was arrested when facial recognition technology mistakenly identified him as a suspected shoplifter is suing Detroit police.

Robert Williams of Farmington Hills is seeking compensation for the humiliating incident and restrictions on how the city uses the technology. Williams says his Michigan driver's license photo was flagged as a likely match to a shoplifting suspect at a Shinola watch store.

The match was wrong. Williams spent 30 hours in custody. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy dropped the case and apologized. Detroit city attorney Lawrence Garcia says there was misconduct by police. Garcia says he will seek a fair deal with Williams.