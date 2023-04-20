Watch Now
Man pleads no contest in killing of Detroit news anchor

Posted at 3:05 PM, Apr 20, 2023
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area man has pleaded no contest to first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and unlawful imprisonment in the killing of a radio news anchor and an attack on his family.

Arthur Williamson's plea was made Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens, the county prosecutor's office said.

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is used as such at sentencing.

WWJ-AM overnight anchor Jim Matthews was found bludgeoned with a hammer in September in Chesterfield Township, northeast of Detroit.

Authorities have said Williamson, of Pontiac, was a friend of Matthews' girlfriend.

Matthews' girlfriend and the couple's 10-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were injured. The boy was also struck in the head with the hammer.

Williamson will be sentenced May 31.

