Man recounts home assault amid 6 fatal Mississippi shootings

Nikki Boertman/AP
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene of multiple shootings on Arkabutla Dam Road in Arkabutla, Miss on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Six people were fatally shot Friday at multiple locations in a small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, and authorities blamed a lone suspect who was arrested and charged with murder. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)
George Drane
Posted at 3:20 PM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 15:20:42-05

ARKABUTLA, Miss. (AP) — A gunman authorities who authorities say killed six people in Mississippi busted into his ex-wife's home, smashed her boyfriend in the head with the butt of a gun before shooting her in the head.

That account was told by her boyfriend to The Associated Press on Saturday.

She was the alleged gunman's ex-wife.

George Drane recounted Friday's fatal attack on his girlfriend during an interview outside an convenience store in Arkabutla, Mississippi.

Authorities said 52-year-old Richard Dale Crum shot a man sitting in the driver's seat of a pickup outside that store first, then his ex-wife.

After sheriff's deputies arrested Crum at home, they found the bodies to two handymen outside and Crum's stepfather and his sister in a neighboring home.

