Man riding e-motorcycle seriously injured in crash in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Rochester Hills man was seriously injured after the e-motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a car on Tuesday morning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the 42-year-old Rochester Hills man was riding an e-motorcycle on the sidewalk and began crossing West Avon Rd. at Old Perch. At the same time, a Ford Ranger, driven by a 20-year-old Lake Orion man, was traveling east on West Avon Rd.

Deputies say that the e-moto rider entered the roadway in the crosswalk, and a vehicle stopped in a position that blocked the crosswalk, which caused the rider to travel outside of the crosswalk. That's when e-moto continued into the path of the Ford Ranger and the two collided.

Witnesses said the Ford entered the intersection against a red traffic signal.

The rider of the e-motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and sustained multiple serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

“Obviously, we are seeing more crashes and dangerous situations from E-bikes and E-motos” Sheriff Bouchard said. “The legislature must pass better guard rails on where, how, and who can operate these vehicles, as well as require disclosure to potential buyers about where, how, and who may operate them. It is also troubling that people sell kits to make it appear that an E-moto is an E-bike in an attempt to obfuscate illegal use.”

Deputies say the e-motorcycle was not registered and not legally permitted to be operated on either the sidewalk or the roadway.