Man robbed, shot while stopped at red light on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 37-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the hands during an armed robbery in the area of I-75 and State Fair in Detroit.

Police said the man was stopped at a red light at about 2 p.m. when two men approached and demanded money.

The man complied and gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of money.

Before leaving the location, police said the suspects fired several shots and struck the man in both hands.

He drove himself to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police added.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Detroit police.