Man sentenced in connection with Detective Reckling murder case following guilty plea

(WXYZ) — A 19-year-old Clinton Township man who pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of Detective Bradley Reckling will spend up to 22 years in prison.

RAW VIDEO: Karim Moore sentencing

Karim Moore pleaded guilty to receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, felony firearm, and conducting a criminal enterprise. He was sentenced to 1 to 5 years for the stolen vehicle charge, the 2-year maximum to the firearm charge, which will be served consecutively with the 3 to 20 years he received for the criminal enterprise charge.

Moore is one of three people charged in connection with Reckling's murder last June.

Watch below: Police interrogation of Karim Blake Moore

Reckling was investigating a car that was stolen from Red Oaks Waterpark. He was driving an undercover vehicle and following the suspects on June 22, 2024, when he was shot three times.

One man, Ramon DeBose from Clinton Township, is charged with the actual killing of Reckling. He's charged with one count of murder of a peace officer, receiving and concealing stolen property, four counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of felony firearm, one count of carjacking, and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Watch below: Who are the suspects in the murder of Bradley Reckling

Moore and Marquis Goins, from Detroit, were each charged with one count of accessory after the fact, receiving and concealing stolen property, four counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of felony firearm, one count of carjacking and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

As part of a plea agreement, the remaining charges against Moore were dropped today.

Prosecutors say Goins and Moore were in an SUV driven by DeBose at the time of the shooting.