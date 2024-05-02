Man severly injured after Sterling Heights garage explosion

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was hospitalized with severe injuries after an explosion in his garage in Sterling Heights Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for the Sterling Heights police department tells us they got a call around 9 p.m. about a house explosion at an address in the 8500 block of Canal Road. Investigators say he was working on something in the garage at the time when the explosion happened.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, as the department has called in the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad to the scene. Police did confirm that the explosion was contained to the garage.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has a crew heading to the scene, and we will update this article with more information when it becomes readily available.