Man shot along I-96 in Detroit overnight in latest freeway shooting

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police said a man was shot along I-96 in Detroit on Tuesday night, the latest in a string of freeway shootings this year.

Police say around 11:40 p.m., Detroit police received a 911 call from a man who said he was shot, but the call dropped.

Troopers and police were sent to the area, and the victim was found by Redford police and taken to the hospital.

He told police the shooting happened along westbound I-96 near Outer Drive after he was involved in a road rage incident.

The freeway was shut down while police searched for evidence.