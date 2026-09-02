DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting on Arden Park on the city's east side. We're told a man was shot and killed just before 2 a.m.

See the latest report in the video below

Man shot and killed following argument overnight in Detroit's Arden Park neighborhood

Police say there was an argument between two people, and while it's currently unclear what started it, we know that it escalated to a shooting with one person killing the other.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the corner of Arden Park Blvd. and John R., which is near the Arden Park-East Boston Edison Historic District.

We're told the victim is in his 20s, and when we arrived on scene, we saw multiple shell casings, a bike and a cell phone lying on the sidewalk.

Police say they are searching for the shooter, but they don't have any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.