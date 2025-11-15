Man shot and killed inside Detroit school at unauthorized barbershop business

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was fatally shot at an unauthorized barbershop business inside a Detroit school Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at Charles Wright Academy of Arts and Science on Berg Road near 7 Mile Road.

Police said they were notified about the shooting after someone drove the victim to the hospital. The driver gave police information including the location.

Officers went to the school to investigate and see if there were any more victims. When they got there, they learned that a contracted janitor at the school was running an unauthorized “barbershop-style operation” in the back of the school after hours.

Police said someone texted the janitor saying they wanted a haircut. Another person arrived at the school and opened fire on the janitor’s customer during his hair cut.

The victim was a 21-year-old man, police said.

The janitor was not hurt.

No Detroit public schools staff members or students were at the school at the time.

There is no further threat to the community and police believe the people involved know each other. Police said they know the identity of the suspects and are looking for them.

The school district released a statement:

Detroit Public Schools Community District can confirm that a shooting occurred this evening on the grounds of Charles Wright Academy after school hours. The incident involved a contracted custodian and individuals who are not part of the school community. According to police, one individual was fatally wounded. At this time, there is no indication that DPSCD students or staff were involved in the conflict or targeted. The District is cooperating fully with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

Police are continuing to investigate.