Man shot and killed outside of Commerce Township restaurant on Sunday night

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Howell man was shot and killed outside of the Prime 7 restaurant in Commerce Township on Sunday night.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the restaurant around 9:38 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Deputies located the victim, 44-year-old Francesk Shkambi, lying on a patio outside of the restaurant and began life-saving efforts.

The sheriff's office then began investigating and searching for the suspect. According to police, the suspect, a 65-year-old Farmington Hills man, turned himself in.

Detectives also recovered the handgun, which had been reported stolen.