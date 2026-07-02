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Man shot and killed overnight on Detroit's west side

1 man is dead after being shot multiple times on Detroit's west side, the Detroit Police Department tells us.
Man shot and killed overnight on Detroit's west side
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DETROIT (WXYZ) — 1 man is dead after being shot multiple times on Detroit's west side, the Detroit Police Department tells us.

Watch Kiara Hay's live report from the 6 a.m. show

Man shot and killed overnight on Detroit's west side

The man was found dead inside of a white Jeep. The shooting happened early Thursday morning in the 12800 block of Braile Street, near Glendale and W Davison.

DPD is investigating this incident as a homicide, with the Homicide Unit gathering more details at the scene this morning.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

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