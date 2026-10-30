Man shot at Spirit Halloween store in Madison Heights; suspected shooter then attacked

(WXYZ) — Madison Heights police say one person was shot at a Spirit Halloween on John R. near 14 Mile on Friday afternoon.

According to police, they were called to the scene for an active shooting, and found one person with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Hear from a witness in the video below

Witness speaks after shooting at Spirit Halloween in Madison Heights

Police say the suspected shooter was then attacked by the people who were with the victim, and the suspected shooter was taken to the hospital as a result.

The victim and suspect are both men in their 20s, according to police. It's unclear what led up to the shooting, and if the suspect and victim knew each other.

See video from the scene below

Scene video of shooting at Madison Heights Spirit Halloween store

7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene working to learn more.