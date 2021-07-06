Man shot at Troy gas station after alleged road rage incident

(WXYZ) — Troy police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a gas station on Monday night.

It happened at the Shell Gas Station on the corner of Rochester and Wattles around 9:45 p.m.

Police say the victim left his home in Rochester Hills and went south on Rochester Rd. when a white Jeep Cherokee followed him into a gas station.

A verbal altercation began almost immediately, which police believe escalated into a shooting where multiple rounds were fired by an occupant in the Jeep Cherokee. That car then fled on Wattles.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries. No update on his condition is available.

Police are looking to speak with those in the Cherokee or any witnesses. You are asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 248.524.3477.

