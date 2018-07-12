Man shot during alleged road rage incident on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Michigan State Police say a man was shot during an alleged road rage incident on I-94 this evening in Detroit.

According to MSP, it happened on westbound I-94 at Trumbull in the city. MSP says they are working through conflicting stories.

Shooting Update: It appears that there are some conflicting stories that led to the victim being shot in the leg one time. During the investigation one spent casing was found. The scene is clear and investigation continues. If you saw this incident, please call 734.287.5000 pic.twitter.com/3e3THnSPc3 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 12, 2018

Right now, police say there aren't many other details, but it does appear to be road rage. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Westbound I-94 was closed at M-10 for a short time, with traffic being diverted to North and South M-10.