Man shot during alleged road rage incident on I-94 in Detroit

5:49 PM, Jul 11, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Michigan State Police say a man was shot during an alleged road rage incident on I-94 this evening in Detroit.

According to MSP, it happened on westbound I-94 at Trumbull in the city. MSP says they are working through conflicting stories.

Right now, police say there aren't many other details, but it does appear to be road rage. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Westbound I-94 was closed at M-10 for a short time, with traffic being diverted to North and South M-10. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top