Man shot during altercation with bail bond agents at Roseville gas station

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville police say a man was shot on Thursday at the Marathon gas station on 12 Mile off of I-94, after bail bond agents attempted to take him into custody for skipping bail on June 9.

According to police, after watching the suspect, the agents closed in and announced themselves in an effort to take him into custody. The suspect then tried to flee in his vehicle and struck an agent's car, pinning her between two other vehicles, police say.

Police say another agent broke the suspect's front driver-side window and tried to put the vehicle in park. It was during the altercation that police say the agent fired one shot and struck the suspect in the arm.

Roseville police say agents then handcuffed the suspect until officers arrived to the scene. We're told the suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Roseville police have said that all agents involved are certified with the state of Michigan and have Concealed Pistol Licenses (CPL), and that Roseville detectives will be consulting with the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office about the incident.

Additional information was not immediately available. Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on the story.