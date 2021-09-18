Man shot in the face after confrontation in Civic Center South parking lot police say

WARREN (WXYZ) — According to Warren police, a man was shot in the face after a confrontation in the parking lot of the Civic Center South Police Station at Van Dyke/9 Mile.

Police say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the two men were exchanging a baby when the ex-boyfriend confronted the current boyfriend/husband of the mom.

Warren police say one man then shot the other man in the face.

Police say the suspect tried to flee the scene but was arrested immediately by Warren Police.

The mother and her baby were both on the scene. Both are unharmed.

Police say they recovered the suspect's gun and that the victim is in critical condition.