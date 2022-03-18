Man shot, killed at Highland Park check cashing business

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed inside a check cashing business in Highland Park Friday, police said.

Michigan State Police tweeted about the shooting around 5 p.m. It happened on Woodward Avenue near Ford Street.

The victim has a connection to the business, authorities said. Details leading up to the incident weren't immediately known.

The Highland Park Police Department requested Michigan State Police’s special investigations section to handle the investigation, authorities said.

Authorities are searching for a suspect and say they have leads.

7 Action News is working to learn more and will provide those details as they come in.