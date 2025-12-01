Man shot & killed at Radisson Hotel in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 40-year-old Detroit man is dead after being shot in the parking lot at a Southfield hotel over the weekend, according to the Southfield Police Department.

Police responded to the Radisson Hotel on Telegraph just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say officers found the man, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting, and Southfield police is still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248)-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.