Man shot & killed on Detroit's east side in robbery gone wrong

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man in his 20s was shot & killed in what police say appears to be a botched robbery attempt on Detroit's east side.

WATCH: DPD speaks after man shot in botched robbery on Detroit's east side

We're told the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday (August 9), at a home in the 3100 block of Hendricks.

The victim was found four blocks from the scene with a weapon.

Two people have been arrested in connection to this incident; police say one was at the scene and one was with the victim.

At this time, it's unclear what the victim's relation to the suspects was.