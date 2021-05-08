Man shot & killed outside of mobile home park near Monroe, suspects in custody

(WXYZ) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot and killed outside of a mobile home community in Frenchtown Township overnight.

Deputies were on patrol in the area of Nadeau Rd. and I-75 when they heard a gunshot. They searched the area and found a man lying in the intersection of Pleasantville Dr. and George Dr. at the entrance of the Pleasantville Mobile Home Community.

They called for assistance and deputies located a male and woman nearby. They determined the couple was involved in the incident and taken into custody.

Deputies say the suspects and victims knew each other, and there was an altercation that led to the shooting.

The 21-year-old Monroe man and 20-year-old Monroe woman were taken to jail awaiting charges.

The victim, 26-year-old Michael Allen Tripp from Newport, was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.