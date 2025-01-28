Man shot & killed while riding bike on Woodward

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One man is dead after being shot while riding a bike in Detroit Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department told us a man was riding his bike on Woodward Avenue and Seward Street when he was shot multiple times. That man was pronounced dead at scene.

DPD is investigating the incident, saying they are looking for multiple suspects. No vehicle description was initially provided by police.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit will update this story when more information becomes readily available.