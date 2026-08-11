(WXYZ) — Detroit police say one person is in custody and another is on the loose after a shooting in the northeast part of city on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch Darren Cunningham's report below

Man shot on Detroit's northeast side; 1 suspect in custody, another on the loose

Michael Chambers, the commander of Detroit police's 11th precinct, said officers were on proactive patrol giving special attention to a local business in the area of 7 Mile and Ryan when they heard a shot ring out just north of their location.

Hear more from police in the video below

Detroit police 11th precinct commander speaks after shooting

The officers then saw a victim fall to the ground. They immediately rendered aid and applied tourniquets to the victim's leg, and stopped the bleeding.

EMS responded and took the victim to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Other officers arrived on scene and set up a perimeter, and tactical units also arrived on scene. A K9 unit tracked one of the suspects, and he was taken into custody.

Right now, police are searching for a second suspect. They remain on scene for the investigation.

Police haven't released details on what led up to the shooting.