DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm a Sunday morning shooting incident on Detroit’s westside.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a vehicle pulled up to a man as he stood in a driveway in the 15400 block of Mark Twain Street.

Police say, shots were fired from the vehicle, striking the man.

He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

A DPD investigation is underway.

No further information is known at this time.