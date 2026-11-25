DEANBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — Dearborn Heights police are searching for a man who tried to light electrical wires on fire near a building.

MEGAN LEE

Police officials said on Nov. 321 at about 11:58 p.m., the man was observed walking through the parking lot of 26018 Ford Road.

That’s when he attempted to light electrical wires on fire near the building, police officials said.

He was about 50 to 55 years old, wearing a gray and blue hoodie and black pants, police officials said.

He was last seen walking eastbound through the lot.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this individual, contact Detective Brian Sznyr at 313-791-9875.

