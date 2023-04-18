Man stabbed after answering door to stranger in Dearborn, police seeking suspect

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn police are asking the public to be on high alert after a random stabbing.

According to the chief, it happened near Ternes and Colson streets around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Hussein Nasser says he was walking home with his kids just around 11 p.m. Sunday when he saw a bunch of police cars.

Video from Nasser's Ring camera shows four officers and a K-9 searching his backyard.

According to Chief Issa Shahin, a man living on Ternes near Colson called 911 saying he answered a knock at his door only to get stabbed.

"It was crazy, I mean, I put them (the kids) inside, made sure the doors were locked. I went inside, checked the cameras, checked my backyard, checked my garage and went around the house to make sure no one was in there. So, I was kind of uneasy," Nasser said.

Police say they do not have a motive and consider this crime to be random.

According to police, the man was wearing a mask and carrying a pocket knife.

Luckily, the victim only suffered a minor injury to his hand and is expected to be OK.

"Very close community, everybody knows everybody, so it is kind of crazy for somebody to just knock on the door and stab somebody like that," Nasser said. "It's nuts."

Police say to be extra cautious because they are still looking for this suspect. If you know anything or have surveillance video that would be helpful, call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240.