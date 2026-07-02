Man stabbed and killed in Taylor, woman arrested in Detroit

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is dead after Taylor police say he was stabbed to death early Thursday morning.

We're told the stabbing happened around 4 a.m. behind the police station in the 11300 block of Elm Street, with no description provided by police on the victim.

A woman has been arrested in connection to this incident; police found her hiding in Detroit, in a field hiding in a bush.

Homicide detectives in Taylor are working to learn more.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.