(WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a deadly stabbing of a man outside of MGM Grand Detroit Casino overnight.

According to police, it happened just after midnight near the intersection of 3rd St. and the Fisher Service Drive. The victim is a 59-year-old man.

Right now, the suspect information has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak Up.