Man standing outside of truck struck by alleged reckless driver on EB I-94 in Wayne County

Posted at 11:48 AM, May 01, 2021
(WXYZ) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on eastbound I-94 near Lucky Place Saturday morning.

Michigan State Police say the pedestrian was attempting to retrieve debris along the right median wall that came out of the back of his truck and was standing on the right shoulder by his driver's door.

MSP says the driver of an unknown black Escalade was reportedly driving recklessly and crashed into the driver's side of the victim vehicle and struck the driver who was standing outside of his truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say to expect slowdowns in the area while they continue to investigate.

