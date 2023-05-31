Man struck, killed by vehicle after tripping while running across I-96

(WXYZ) — A man was killed after he rand out of gas and was struck by a vehicle on eastbound I-96 near I-75 in Detroit on Tuesday evening.

Michigan State Police say the driver had run out of gas and was returning to his vehicle with fuel when he tripped while running across the freeway and was struck by a car.

5/30 at 10:05 PM

I-96 eastbound near I-75, Detroit

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call of a one car blocking crash.

The 40-year-old man from Woodhaven was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with police.

“It is important to remember that if you are involved in a crash or break down on the freeway to stay in your car with your seatbelt fastened.” F/Lt Mike Shaw said in a Twitter statement. “Call 911 and help will be sent to you. It is very dangerous to walk on the freeway, especially at night.”