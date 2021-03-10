Menu

Man sues Hertz over receipt that cleared him of murder

David Zalubowski/AP
Rental vehicles are parked outside a closed Hertz car rental office Saturday, May 23, 2020, in south Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 3:56 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 16:00:57-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man is suing a car rental company for failing to produce in a timely manner a receipt that would have proved his innocence long before he was convicted of a 2011 murder.

The Hertz receipt was finally released in 2018, leading to Herbert Alford's exoneration last year. He spent nearly five years in prison and jail. Alford this week filed a lawsuit against Hertz in Ingham County, Michigan, although the case will be slowed by the company's bankruptcy reorganization.

The Hertz receipt showed that Alford was renting a car at a Lansing-area airport around the time of the shooting. Hertz says it's "deeply saddened" about what happened to Alford. The company says it found the record after "advances in data search."

