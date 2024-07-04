Man taken into custody after threatening to shoot woman, police in Royal Oak Twp.

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was taken into custody after he threatened to shoot a woman and police, which led to a standoff in Royal Oak Township early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. on Mitchelldale Avenue near 8 Mile Road.

Michigan State Police said dispatched received an open-line 911 call where a man was heard saying he was going to assault a woman as they were arguing.

When troopers got to the home, dispatchers heard the man say, “If the police come in here, I’m shooting you, I’m shooting them and myself.”

At that point, troopers did not try going into the home and formed a perimeter around it.

MSP’s Emergency Support Team was notified and troopers used a patrol car’s loud speaker to tell the people inside the home to come out with their hands above their heads.

Troopers continued the commands for about an hour, they said.

Dispatch then told them they had the victim back on the phone. Troopers spoke with the suspect and convinced him to come out of the home.

The suspect, a 49-year-old man, was taken into custody and held as prosecutor’s review the incident. It's unclear how long that would take.

Inside the home, investigators found a Taurus 9mm pistol and a Winchester 20g shotgun.

“Great work by dispatchers and troopers to be able to deescalate this situation, and resolve it safely,” MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement posted on X. “We want to remind anyone involved in a physical or mental domestic violence situation, help is available by contacting police or the Michigan domestic violence hotline at 866.VOICEDV.”

