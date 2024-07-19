Man turns tragedy into triumph with tiny dot artwork featured at Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Artists are sharing their creativity at the Ann Arbor Art Fair this weekend. Behind the art and artists are personal stories.

When Brian Delozier was 16, he was injured in a ski accident. He says the injuries he suffered put him in a very dark place.

“I lost a lot of mobility when I was sixteen years old. And I went through this really difficult period where I couldn’t do a lot of the things I used to do that I found passion and excitement in," Delozier said. "So, I went through this really difficult period where I was like I have to find something new or I’m going to go on feeling this way indefinitely.

From there, his business Brian’s Dots was formed.

“I make pieces of art with thousands and thousands of tiny individual dots,” he said.

The process is called pointillism, or stippling. Delozier is displaying his work this weekend at the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

"Something as simple as a dot really started this process of transforming one of the most difficult things that has ever happened to me,” Delozier said.

Video: Local chalk artist gears up for Ann Arbor Art Fair, celebrates inner child expression

Delozier is not the only artist at the fair whose creativity was inspired by a life experience.

Zachary Landry from White Sage & Sapphire says he started designing jewelry to stay connected to family roots.

"We all have pieces in our family that are important” he said. “Whether it’s a grandmother's wedding ring. So, I definitely try to have heirloom pieces in my work.”

Artists around the fair have work they say either inspires them or uplifts other people.

Delozier says inspiring and uplifting others is exactly what artwork is about.

“I love making art and I love making dots. And now, I’m just very inspired to just keep on bringing positivity into the world.”

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is happening through Saturday. To find out more details, visit the event's website.

