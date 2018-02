FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Ferndale fire crews are on scene battling a house fire near 8 Mile and Woodward after an attempt at pest control went wrong.

According to fire officials, the homeowner was dealing with a skunk problem in the crawl space underneath his home. He used some sort of skunk bomb to get rid of them.

Officials say the bomb didn't go as planned and the house caught on fire.

There is damage to the home but we haven't been told if there are any injuries.