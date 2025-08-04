Man wanted after allegedly exposing privates to girls outside of Rochester Hills businesses

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Oakland County are searching for a man who allegedly exposed his privates to girls outside of two Rochester Hills businesses earlier this summer.

See the alleged suspect outside of the Rochester Hills businesses

VIDEO: Police searching for man who exposed privates to girls outside outside Rochester Hills businesses in June

The incidents happened on June 29, just before 4 p.m., at the Shake Shack and the Barnes & Noble on Adams Road in the Village of Rochester Hills.

The girls told police they were seated outside the Shake Shack when the man walked past them and lifted up his shirt, with the girls noticing his zipper was down. A few minutes later, the girls moved to the front of the book store and saw the same man, who exposed himself again. Investigators say he may have done something similar in Auburn Hills earlier that day.

The girls yelled at the man after the second instance, and when nearby women asked if the girls needed help, the man took off through an open-air food court and into the parking lot, where he was last seen.

"Repeatedly targeting young girls and exposing oneself is not only vile — it's a serious crime," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a release. "History has shown that this kind of behavior can escalate into even more dangerous acts, including sexual violence. Now is the time to intervene and stop it before it goes any further."

If you recognize the man in the video above, you are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (248)858-4950.