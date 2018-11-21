Man wanted for stealing 'basket full of cigarettes' from Redford Township Dollar General

9:34 AM, Nov 21, 2018
2 hours ago
Redford Township Police need help finding a man caught on video breaking and entering into a dollar store. 

On Oct. 24 around 11:36 p.m., police say an unidentified man broke into the Dollar General store on Grand River and stole a basket full of cigarettes. 

Officers say the man fled the scene on foot eastbound through the parking lot. 

The suspect is described as a tall black man with a medium brown complexion, last seen wearing a grey winter coat, black pants, black shoes and a black knit hat with writing on the front. 

Anyone with information should call detectives at (313) 387-2579. 

