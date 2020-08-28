DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police need your help in identifying and locating the man wanted in connection with firing shots at officers on the city’s west side early Thursday.

On Aug. 27 around 3:15 a.m., officers from the 8th Precinct were shot at by an unknown person inside of a white Kia, while conducting an investigation outside of a motel on Telegraph near 6 Mile.

Man wanted for targeting Detroit police officers in shooting on city's west side

DPD says three people were subsequently arrested and detained after a vehicle matching the description of the Kia was seen in the area of Blackstone near Outer Drive.

Investigators believe another person may be involved and need assistance in identifying and locating this suspect armed with a long gun.

If anyone has seen this man, knows where he could be or has any information about to this shooting, they are asked to call Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.