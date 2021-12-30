Watch
Man wanted in connection to deadly Flint shooting outside of holiday party

Police lights
Posted at 7:09 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 19:09:55-05

(WXYZ) — The Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police say they are searching for a suspect in a double homicide that happened outside of a holiday party on Dec. 26.

Police say two people were killed in the shooting that occurred around 1:35 a.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Fenton Road in the City of Flint.

Police have named Ronald Dendy Jr., a Flint resident, as the suspect in the fatal shooting. He reportedly left the scene in a silver Ford Fusion.

Dendy Jr. is described as a 29-year-old man around 6’ tall and 230 pounds. Police say he was reportedly wearing his hair in dreadlocks in a ponytail at the time of the homicide.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245. A cash reward has been offered for up to $1,000.

