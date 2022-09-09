Watch Now
Man wanted in Michigan mother's death arrested in Mexico

Wyoming Public Safety
Posted at 5:05 PM, Sep 09, 2022
WYOMING, Mich. (WXMI) — The person of interest wanted in connection to the death of a Michigan mother has been taken into custody.

Mollie Schmidt, 33, of Plainfield Township was found dead in Wyoming on Aug. 30.

Yenly Garcia, 44, was arrested in central Mexico, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

We’re told the arrest was made following a partnership with the U.S. Marhsals Service and authorities in Mexico.

This comes after an open murder warrant was issued against Garcia on Sept. 2.

