Man who alleged scammed dozens of Michiganders put on FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fraudsters list

The FBI Detroit field office announced that a man who allegedly scammed dozens of victims in Michigan is now on the Most Wanted Fraudsters list.

FBI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyon announced Thursday that Darren Anthony Robinson has been added to the list.

Robinson, the founder of QYU Holdings, allegedly raised $100 million from investors in the U.S., Panama, Canada and other countries around the world for supposed trading in the foreign currency exchange market.

Instead, however, the feds said that Robinson engaged in a Ponzi-style scheme where he used the funds to distribute to other investors, pay business expenses and fund a lavish personal lifestyle.

An arrest warrant was issued for Robinson in January 2024 out of the Eastern District of Michigan, and feds say he had dozens of victims in Michigan.

The feds said Robinson has been a fugitive since November 2023 when he cut his GPS tether and fled the country. He has traveled throughout the U.S. and the world, and has ties to South Florida, suburban Atlanta and Southern California. He also has ties to Panama and the United Arab Emirates.

They are also asking other potential victims to come forward. Alleged victims can visit the FBI website here, or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.