Man who had gun, handcuffs & more arrested for allegedly trying to break into former coworker's home

A Dearborn Heights man was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly breaking into his former coworkers home with a backpack filled with concerning items.

According to Royal Oak police, Levi Smith, 34, was charged with one count of first degree attempted home invasion and one count of felony firearm.

Police say the woman called 911 after being startled from her sleep around 1:20 a.m. She said that she saw a man attempting to enter the side door of her home, and she activated a panic alarm.

The suspect, identified as Smith, tried to walk away but was confronted by officers.

Police say he was wearing latex gloves, and had a backpack with a loaded handgun, a knife, handcuffs, rope, masks, a hammer, crowbar, duct tape and more gloves.

During the investigation, police say the suspect was a former co-worker of the victim and had a romantic interest in her in the past.

“The quick thinking of the victim to contact police once she realized this dangerous situation was unfolding prevented a much worse outcome. As a result, the officers immediately located the suspect and took him into custody," Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore said in a statement