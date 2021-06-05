Watch
News

Actions

Man who swam to US seeking work is returned to Canada

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked that flags at all federal buildings be flown at half-staff to honor more than 200 children whose remains have been found buried at what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school
AP02071606604.jpg
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 10:41:52-04

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A British man who told authorities that he wanted to work in the U.S. was stopped after swimming across a river between Michigan and Canada, police said.

The 47-year-old man, whose name wasn’t released, told first responders that he didn’t need help as he swam the St. Clair River near the Blue Water Bridge on Thursday, said Port Huron police Sgt. James Gilbert.

The London man was picked up after he touched shore in Port Huron. After a medical check, he was returned to Canada — by a vehicle and not in the water.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!