Man who tried to pay underage girl for sex with drugs arrested in sting

(WXYZ) - A 23-year-old Eastpointe man who tried to trade illegal drugs for sex with an underage teenage girl was arrested during a sting last week.

Police said when Daryl Johnson answered an advertisement posted on social media for sex with a minor – he listed specific sexual acts he wanted performed – along with nude photographs of himself. He agreed to pay for the sex with illegal drugs.

When Johnson went to meet who he thought was an underage girl, he was instead met by detectives and arrested. Police said he did not have illegal drugs on him, but he did have several condoms.

Johnson has been charged with two counts of sexually abusive materials (a four-year felony) and one count of using a computer to committee a crime (a 7-year felony).

A $100,000 bond was set for Johnson. He’s due back in court Feb. 5.