Watch Now
News

Actions

Man with ice pick shot & killed by Warren Police

Man with icepick shot &amp; killed by Warren Police
Posted
and last updated

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren man who authorities say was armed with an ice pick was shot & killed by police on Monday evening.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of George Merrelli Drive and Lorna Avenue.

Police initially got a call about a domestic disturbance in the 27000 block of Railroad Street, with the woman calling saying the man was armed with a knife.

She told police that the man fled on foot just before police got there. Officers were told that the man had made multiple threats to injure officers with a weapon.

Officers ultimately found the man, who produced an ice pick. He was shot by Warren police before being transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of winter weather in metro Detroit!