Man with ice pick shot & killed by Warren Police

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren man who authorities say was armed with an ice pick was shot & killed by police on Monday evening.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of George Merrelli Drive and Lorna Avenue.

Police initially got a call about a domestic disturbance in the 27000 block of Railroad Street, with the woman calling saying the man was armed with a knife.

She told police that the man fled on foot just before police got there. Officers were told that the man had made multiple threats to injure officers with a weapon.

Officers ultimately found the man, who produced an ice pick. He was shot by Warren police before being transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.