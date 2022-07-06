Watch Now
Man, woman fatally shot Tuesday night in Hamtramck

Posted at 2:29 PM, Jul 06, 2022
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tuesday night, two people were shot and killed in the 12000 block of Oklahoma Street in Hamtramck, police say.

The victims, a 25 year-old man and a 24 year-old woman, were found deceased when police arrive on the scene.

The incident occurred at the Hamtramck Housing Commission located near I-75 and Caniff.

Hamtramck police are looking for two black males who fled the scene in a silver or gray newer model Dodge Durango.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Hamtramck Police Department at 313-800-5280.

