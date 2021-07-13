Couple injured in road rage shooting on I-96 near Scotten Avenue in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting in Detroit that injured a couple on Tuesday afternoon.

Interstate 96 near Scotten Avenue in Detroit is currently closed as state police evaluate the scene and collect evidence. A woman driver and male passenger are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the couple was involved in a traffic altercation on the service drive, which resulted in a crash. That incident then followed onto the freeway when the couple continued on to their destination. The other vehicle involved followed the couple onto the freeway and began shooting at the vehicle. The man and woman were hit, and the suspect fled the scene. There's no description of the suspect vehicle as of yet.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information on this shooting, contact MSP at 734-287-5000.