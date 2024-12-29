Manchester man arrested after opening fire at Saline Police station

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Manchester man has been arrested after opening fire at the Saline police station early Sunday morning.

Police say that the 39-year-old man entered the station just after 8 a.m. and fired three rounds on police premises. Authorities determined that this was the same man who had had Michigan State Troopers dispatched to his home after for a call about him being suicidal.

When troopers arrived to his home, they realized the man had already left. That man was calling Metro Dispatch from the police station parking lot, informing the dispatcher that he wanted police to shoot him.

This is when the man fired the rounds, with one of the rounds being fired at the occupied police station. No one was hurt

The situation was ultimately de-escalated and the man was eventually taken into custody. In a statement about the incident, the Saline Police Department acknowledged the assistance of Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Milan Police Department, Ann Arbor Police Department, Pittsfield Township Police Department and Michigan State Police.

Two handguns in the man's possession were confiscated, and charges are still being determined for this incident.

"This incident highlights the importance of mental health support and the challenges faced by law enforcement when dealing with individuals in crisis," said police chief Marlene Radzik in the statement. "Mental health support is available for you or someone you know who is suffering from a mental health crisis. Anyone in Washtenaw County can call the CARES team 24/7 at 734-544-3050. If you feel suicidal you can call 988 or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline."