Manhole cover blows off, striking woman in Detroit, city confirms

DETROIT (WXYZ) — First responders are on the scene in downtown Detroit near Congress and Bates after a manhole cover blew off and struck a person on Friday afternoon.

A city spokesperson said the manhole blew off “due to pressure” and that a woman was hit by it.

We’re told she was taken to a local hospital with “no visible injuries.”

DTE tells 7 News Detroit they are aware of the situation downtown and are working with the fire department now.

