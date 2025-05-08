Many everyday beauty products contain cancer-causing chemicals: Study

(WXYZ) — A new study reveals that many everyday beauty products contain cancer-causing chemicals like formaldehyde. The impact is especially significant for women of color.

This study looked at beauty products used by Black and Latina women in Los Angeles. And here’s what the researchers found: more than half of the participants were using items that contained formaldehyde or chemicals that release it. These were everyday products like soap, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, skin lightener, even eyeliner and eyelash glue.

Now, a lot of people associate formaldehyde with chemical hair straighteners. In fact, the Food and Drug Administration talked about possibly banning it from those products two years ago but still hasn’t taken action. However, this study shows that formaldehyde is found in more than just hair relaxers. It’s showing up in all kinds of personal care products that people use far more often. And repeated exposure is a real concern.

Why is that? Well, formaldehyde is a known carcinogen. It’s a colorless, odorless gas with a strong smell that can be inhaled, absorbed through the skin or even ingested. Over time, that kind of exposure may increase the risk of certain cancers.

The study highlights concerns raised by other research, showing a possible link between exposure to formaldehyde and an increased risk of cancers like breast, uterine and ovarian cancers. Unfortunately, these cancers have higher mortality rates among Black women compared to white women.

Beyond cancer, formaldehyde can cause skin rashes and can make people sick when inhaled.

This chemical is banned in Europe but is still used in the U.S. That's because many products have high water content, making them prone to bacteria, yeast and mold. Formaldehyde acts as a preservative, helping prevent these growths and extending shelf life.

Now, some states like California and Washington have stepped up with their own laws to regulate formaldehyde. But more action is needed.

In the meantime, it’s important to read labels. But here’s the tricky part: you won’t always see formaldehyde listed. It may show up as chemical names like DMDM hydantoin — short for a long, fancy scientific name: 1,3-dimethylol-5,5-dimethylhydantoin.

Another way to check if your products are safe is by using the Environmental Working Group’s Skin Deep database. It’s a free tool that helps you find safer product options.

I encourage people to be their own health hero, and that means paying attention to what’s in the stuff you use every day.

