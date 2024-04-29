Many NFL Draft road closures will last through the end of the week; here they are

(WXYZ) — The NFL Draft brought a record 775,000 people to the City of Detroit over the course of three days, and leading up to the draft, many roads throughout Downtown Detroit were closed.

Some of the roads that shut down right before the draft reopened on Sunday, however, many of the closures will last through the middle of this week and some will last through the end of the week.

Below is a breakdown of the road closures and when they end.

City officials also say that while Phase 4 closures begin at 6:00 a.m., parking restrictions will go into place at 3:00 a.m., and any vehicles in the Phase 4 zone will be removed beginning at that point.

Closures that will last until Tuesday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m.

SB Woodward from Montcalm Street and Elizabeth Street

SB Woodward Avenue from State Street and Larned Street

NB Woodward from Larned Street and State Street

Michigan Avenue from Griswold Street and Woodward Avenue

Fort Street from Griswold Street and Woodward Avenue

Congress Street from Griswold Street to Randolph Street

Larned Street from Griswold Street to just east of Woodward Avenue

Monroe Street from Randolph Street Brush Street (Closed Sunday Evening at 10:00pm)

Closures that will last until Monday, May 6th:

SB M-10 exit to Jefferson Avenue downtown will be closed - Exits 1A (W. Jefferson) & 1B (Larned) will remain open at this time

Westbound Jefferson Avenue from Beaubien Street to Washington Blvd.

Eastbound Jefferson Avenue from Washington Blvd to Randolph

Bates Street from Jefferson Avenue to Atwater Street

Atwater Street from Civic Center Drive to Bates Street

Southbound Brush Street between Larned Street and Jefferson Avenue

All Tunnel traffic must use I-375 during the M-10/Jefferson Avenue closures

Closures that will last until May 5th:



Northbound Woodward Avenue from East Congress Street to State Street

One lane of Southbound Woodward Avenue on the West side of Campus Martius

Eastbound Cadillac Square from Woodward Avenue to Randolph Street

Westbound Cadillac Square from Randolph Street to Bates Street

Bates Street from Cadillac Square to East Congress Street

Closures that will last until May 7th:

